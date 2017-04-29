RPGFan
Mike Salbato
RPGFan Sunday Streaming: Vandal Hearts
More old-school strategy RPG streaming is headed your way!
04.29.17 - 3:23 PM

If you've been following Krzysztof's ongoing Shining Force streams over the last few months, you know that he finally wrapped up his playthrough last week. What's next is another retro game, with Vandal Hearts. Originally released in 1996 on the Saturn and PSone, there's a chance some of you reading this were not yet born when it came out!

...I feel old now.

Anyway, if old-school strategy RPGs are your thing – or if you've just never heard of Konami's short-lived series – tune in on Sunday at 10am PDT/1pm EDT for part 1 of our Vandal Hearts stream, and then come back every Tuesday for the ongoing playthrough!


Watch live video from RPGFan.com on www.twitch.tv


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Vandal Hearts
Sunday, Apr. 30 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 80
Retro Encounter 80
Podcast
 The Silver Case Review
The Silver Case
Review
 Random Encounter 126
Random Encounter 126
Podcast
 NieR: Automata OST Review
NieR: Automata OST
Review
 Major/Minor Review
Major/Minor
Review
 Retro Encounter 79
Retro Encounter 79
Podcast