RPGFan Sunday Streaming: Vandal Hearts

More old-school strategy RPG streaming is headed your way!

04.29.17 - 3:23 PM

If you've been following Krzysztof's ongoingstreams over the last few months, you know that he finally wrapped up his playthrough last week. What's next is another retro game, with. Originally released in 1996 on the Saturn and PSone, there's a chance some of you reading this were not yet born when it came out!

...I feel old now.

Anyway, if old-school strategy RPGs are your thing – or if you've just never heard of Konami's short-lived series – tune in on Sunday at 10am PDT/1pm EDT for part 1 of our Vandal Hearts stream, and then come back every Tuesday for the ongoing playthrough!



