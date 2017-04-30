Seiken Densetsu Collection Videos Show Off Added Features

Check out Switch Mode, Quick Save, and Music Mode within!

The good people in charge of the officialTwitter account have shared a set of new videos showcasing a few new features for the upcomingcoming to the Nintendo Switch in Japan on June 1st. The three videos highlight the new "Screen Switch Mode", "Quick Save", and "Music Mode" feature set.

Screen Switch Mode

The "Screen Switch" feature allows players to enjoy the Seiken Densetsu Collection games in various screen sizes. While playing Seiken Densetsu: Final Fantasy Gaiden, gamers can choose to view the game in default mode or choose between either 'Super Gameboy Mode' or 'Gameboy Mode' (for those that want to enjoy a more original look to their game). In regards to Seiken Densetsu 2 and 3, "Screen Switch Mode" will allow you to size the game to fit your TV. Most useful.

Quick Save

This one is a pretty straight forward function: now you will be able to save wherever you are in the game, save state style. Again, simple but useful addition.

Music Mode

Here we have another simple but awesome piece of fan service. With "Music Mode" you will be able to access and listen to the full catalogue of music from across the three games of the Seiken Densetsu Collection. Considering these titles feature some incredibly iconic video game music, this is a welcome feature indeed.

The Seiken Densetsu Collection includes Seiken Densetsu: Final Fantasy Gaiden, Seiken Densetsu 2, and Seiken Densetsu 3 and will release on the Nintendo Switch on June 1st in Japan. There is currently no plan for a western release of the game.





