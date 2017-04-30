RPGFan
Robert Fenner
Dragon Quest Heroes II Review
Who's ready for a goo-d time?
04.30.17 - 1:40 PM

There's two things you can count on in life: Death and Musou games.

This week, it's not just any ol' Musou game, though; it's Dragon Quest Heroes II, the sequel to 2015's Dragon Quest Heroes. Personally I can think of no greater pleasure than to wade into a wiggling field of two hundred Toriyama slimes, but that's not much of a critique.

Fortunately, the lovely and talented Derek Heemsbergen's here to provide a suitable appraisal. Check out his review below.


