Peter Triezenberg The Gang's All Here in New Akiba's Beat Character Trailer

What a lively crew.

05.01.17 - 9:16 AM



We're only a couple weeks out from the release of Akiba's Beat in the West, courtesy of XSEED Games. The latest English trailer for the game introduces us not only to the lively cast of playable characters, but also gives us a taste of their exceptional English voiceover work. Fear not, as Akiba's Beat also comes with a dual-language option for those looking to experience a more authentic take on the Akihabara streets. Check out the video below, and stay tuned to RPGFan as we approach the May 16th release of Akiba's Beat on the PS4 and Vita.





