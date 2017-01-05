The Caligula Effect Receives Brief Delay to May 9th in Europe

American release still on track.

05.01.17 - 9:17 AM

is a game many RPG fans have had their eye on, and why shouldn't they? Coming to the west courtesy of Atlus and being penned byandwriter Tadashi Satomi, it's got quite the pedigree behind it. Unfortunately, European fans will have to wait just a little bit longer, as the game has been delayed until May 9th there. The North American release is still set for May 2nd.

While that's unfortunate news for European fans, to tide you all over, we have some new screenshots of the game's combat system in action. Thanks to the "Imaginary Chain" system in place, players will be able to plan their attacks in advance for maximum damage output.

