RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
The Caligula Effect Receives Brief Delay to May 9th in Europe
American release still on track.
05.01.17 - 9:17 AM

The Caligula Effect is a game many RPG fans have had their eye on, and why shouldn't they? Coming to the west courtesy of Atlus and being penned by Persona and Persona 2 writer Tadashi Satomi, it's got quite the pedigree behind it. Unfortunately, European fans will have to wait just a little bit longer, as the game has been delayed until May 9th there. The North American release is still set for May 2nd.

While that's unfortunate news for European fans, to tide you all over, we have some new screenshots of the game's combat system in action. Thanks to the "Imaginary Chain" system in place, players will be able to plan their attacks in advance for maximum damage output.

atlus the caligula effect catharsis imaginary chain

atlus the caligula effect tasashi satomi combat

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more information on The Caligula Effect.



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Vandal Hearts
Sunday, Apr. 30 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Dragon Quest Heroes II Review
Dragon Quest Heroes II
Review
 Retro Encounter 80
Retro Encounter 80
Podcast
 The Silver Case Review
The Silver Case
Review
 Random Encounter 126
Random Encounter 126
Podcast
 NieR: Automata OST Review
NieR: Automata OST
Review
 Major/Minor Review
Major/Minor
Review