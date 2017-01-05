RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
New Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology Trailer Highlights the Sub-History Characters
Also, a boatload of new media!
05.01.17 - 9:20 AM

Atlus has put out a new trailer for the upcoming Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology, focused on the denizens of Historia and the new "Sub-History" timeline exclusive to this version. The trailer (re)introduces us to Teo and Lippti, Stocke's guides in Historia, and newcomer Nemesia, who is gathering artifacts with the intent of stopping the desertification of the world. We also have an enormous amount of new screenshots and artwork for the game, if you'd like to see how other characters have transitioned to the new art style.

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology will be available for the Nintendo 3DS in Japan on June 29th.



