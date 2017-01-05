Japanese Teaser Website Launched for Zanki Zero

We have some artwork.....and that's about it.

05.01.17 - 9:28 AM

Developer Spike Chunsoft has launched a teaser website for their recently announced survival RPG

The game is being worked on by members of the Danganronpa series team including producer Yoshinori Terasawa and Takayuki Sugawara in a supervision and scenario drafting/planning role. The other notable development talent are project manager Tatsuya Marutani and character designer Fumiko Nakao. The game is being developed for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita and according to Spike Chunsoft it is a "Nonstop Remaining Lives Survival RPG." When we know more on what that means, so will you.

In the meantime, Spike Chunsoft provided the following overview for Zanki Zero:

Danganronpa series. A new dimension, new sensation nonstop remaining lives survival RPG created by producer Yoshinori Terasawa and game designer Takayuki Sugawara, who both worked on theseries. Eight people remain until the downfall of humanity. It took seven days for God to create the world. It only took one day for humanity to destroy the world. Life as we knew it until yesterday had sunk to the bottom of the sea. We do not yet know the broken world and the reasons left behind there.

There is currently no release window for Zanki Zero.



