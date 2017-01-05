RPGFan
Chris Gebauer
Japanese Teaser Website Launched for Zanki Zero
We have some artwork.....and that's about it.
05.01.17 - 9:28 AM

Developer Spike Chunsoft has launched a teaser website for their recently announced survival RPG Zero Zanki.

Zanki Zero Logo

The game is being worked on by members of the Danganronpa series team including producer Yoshinori Terasawa and Takayuki Sugawara in a supervision and scenario drafting/planning role. The other notable development talent are project manager Tatsuya Marutani and character designer Fumiko Nakao. The game is being developed for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita and according to Spike Chunsoft it is a "Nonstop Remaining Lives Survival RPG." When we know more on what that means, so will you.

Zanki Zero Concept Art

In the meantime, Spike Chunsoft provided the following overview for Zanki Zero:

A new dimension, new sensation nonstop remaining lives survival RPG created by producer Yoshinori Terasawa and game designer Takayuki Sugawara, who both worked on the Danganronpa series.

Eight people remain until the downfall of humanity. It took seven days for God to create the world. It only took one day for humanity to destroy the world. Life as we knew it until yesterday had sunk to the bottom of the sea. We do not yet know the broken world and the reasons left behind there.

There is currently no release window for Zanki Zero.



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Vandal Hearts
Sunday, Apr. 30 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Dragon Quest Heroes II Review
Dragon Quest Heroes II
Review
 Retro Encounter 80
Retro Encounter 80
Podcast
 The Silver Case Review
The Silver Case
Review
 Random Encounter 126
Random Encounter 126
Podcast
 NieR: Automata OST Review
NieR: Automata OST
Review
 Major/Minor Review
Major/Minor
Review