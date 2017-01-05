Square Enix Starts Store Wide Spring Clearance Sale

Games galore for up to 75 percent off!

05.01.17 - 11:07 PM

Spring has most definitely sprung and Square Enix has decided to celebrate the change of the seasons with an enormous clearance sale on its official website

The store wide sale features up to 75 percent off of a myriad of titles from throughout Square Enix's history, including recent games for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC as well as a collection of classic games. For the collectors out there, we are talking physical copies of original PlayStation games like Final Fantasy Origins and Final Fantasy Chronicles for $7.49, or Chrono Trigger on DS for $9.99.





The clearance sale also includes various other merchandise from the Square Enix store, ranging from plushes, statues, soundtracks, and more. Seriously this sale is just crazy awesome. If you consider yourself a Square Enix fan, check out this sale. You will be happier for it.

The Square Enix Spring Clearance sale ends May 8th so indulge before it is too late!



