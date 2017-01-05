Nioh's DLC Gets A Fresh Batch of Screenshots

William's adventure is far from over.

05.01.17 - 11:15 PM

Koei Tecmo has released a fresh new batch of screenshots fornewest DLC, entitled. The DLC, which is set to release on May 2nd, follows the continued adventures of William Adams as he travels deep into the embattled lands of Northern Japan.

Taking place in the Oshu region of Japan, Dragon of the North follows William Adams as he comes into conflict with the infamous ruler Masamune Date, known as the "One-Eyed Dragon," who has been rumored to be collecting spirit stones, setting the stage for new mayhem and misfortune. Featuring all new Yokai, weapons, Guardian Spirits, and the long awaited PvP mode, Dragon of the North is sure to breath even more life into Nioh.

If you're still on the fence about buying Nioh, you can read Robert Steinman's review of the game here.

Dragon of the North is set to release digitally on May 2nd. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info.



