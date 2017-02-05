New Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Screenshots Showcase New Styles and Skills.

Change clothes for new powers.

05.02.17 - 9:32 AM

Nihon Falcom released several screenshots showing the new styles and their corresponding EXTRA skills, exclusive to the upcoming PlayStation 4 version. EXTRA skills are performed by filling up the EXTRA Gauge with standard attacks. These skills are incredibly powerful and wide ranging, but leave the player with an empty EXTRA gauge.

The first new outfit is an ice-themed garb called Iclucian that comes with "Hyouko Enbujin", an EXTRA skill that begins with a spinning attack using the crescent blade and finishes off foes with several icicles dropping from the sky.

Next, we have an earth-themed outfit called Gratica with the EXTRA skill "Genkou Hasaijin". This costume's EXTRA skill has Dana swinging a hammer to attack nearby enemies, trapping them in stone pillars and ending with a shower of meteorites.

The last outfit shown is a light-themed outfit called Luminous with the EXTRA skill "Senkou Ragajin". This finishing move has Dana rushing to the enemy at top speed, unleashing multiple attacks with her katars and then unleashes a beam of converged heat energy to deal massive damage.

The Isle of Siren has some areas that can be explored at night including, "Gendarme" and "Pangaia Great Plains". Nighttime exploration brings new enemies and different attack patterns, encouraging players to come up with different strategies than they would during daytime and evening.

Lastly, there is a "Gallery Mode" accessible from the title screen, allowing players to re-watch main story cutscenes, favorability events for each character as well as reflection scenes and image boards; a treat for fans of the series.

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana is due in Japan for PlayStation 4 on May 25th. It will also be released in North America and Europe this fall. The PlayStation Vita version is currently available in Japan.





