New NieR: Automata Artwork Released to Commemorate 500,000 Units Shipped

Artwork is fitting for the occasion.

05.02.17 - 9:34 AM

Square Enix has released new artwork forcelebrating 500,000 shipments and digital sales in Japan and Asia. The commemoration fits the milestone perfectly. See it below.

NieR: Automata is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC. See what we thought about it in our review.