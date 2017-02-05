RPGFan
Alana Hagues
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Episode 4 Review
Those zombies just wont leave us alone.
05.02.17 - 1:00 PM

The Walking Dead is back once again. In its third main episodic series, A New Frontier has shown itself to be a gripping and excellent tale. With this series reaching its climax, will it be able to sustain this high level of storytelling?

Our Telltale expert Bob Richardson has all of the details on the latest episode. With the finale just around the corner, what does Episode 4 bring to our group of survivors? Read Bob's review to find out what he thought of Telltale's latest outing.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Vandal Hearts
Sunday, Apr. 30 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Episode 4 Review
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Episode 4
Review
 NieR: Automata OST HACKING TRACKS Review
NieR: Automata OST HACKING TRACKS
Review
 Dragon Quest Heroes II Review
Dragon Quest Heroes II
Review
 Retro Encounter 80
Retro Encounter 80
Podcast
 The Silver Case Review
The Silver Case
Review
 Random Encounter 126
Random Encounter 126
Podcast