THQ Nordic Announces Darksiders III

Hell hath no Fury, but THQ Nordic sure does!

05.03.17 - 12:30 PM

In a shocking announcement, THQ Nordic has revealed a trailer for, the long awaited sequel to theseries.

Returning to a post apocalyptic Earth, players will take control of the newest and most powerful Horseman, Fury. Called upon by the Charred Council, Fury is tasked with eliminating the Seven Deadly Sins. From the depths of hell to the heights of heaven, Fury will fight through hoards of demons and angels with her trusty whip. Will Fury be successful in her mission? Will we discover what happened to War and Death along the way? Only Fury will be able to discover these truths.

"As promised, we have taken our time to ensure that this next Darksiders will be everything action-adventure gamers and especially Darksiders loyalists could dream of and more," says Lars Wingefors, Co-Founder and Group CEO of THQ Nordic AB. THQ Nordic also announced that it is working on the newest entry with the team at Gunfire Games, which contains many of the creators of the original Darksiders.

"The Gunfire team brings an intimate involvement with every aspect of the Darksiders franchise since its inception," says Reinhard Pollice, the Director of Business and Product Development at THQ Nordic. "There is simply no team better qualified to create Darksiders III, beginning with our unpredictable and enigmatic hero FURY - a mage who is considered the most powerful of the Four Horseman of the Apocalypse!"

Darksiders III is currently scheduled for a 2018 release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info on the Darksiders series.



