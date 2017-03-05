RPGFan
Trent Argirov
New Action RPG Code Vein Debuts First Trailer
Two and a half minutes of jam-packed footage!
05.03.17 - 12:33 PM

Bandai Namco have released the first trailer for their upcoming action RPG Code Vein, introducing players to a grim world, lined with ruined skyscrapers and monstrous foes.

The trailer depicts a stylish selection of footage, emboldened with a swelling orchestral track, showcasing the world that the inhabitants of Code Vein survive within, that of towering skyscrapers pierced with the now named 'Thorns of Judgement', wintery wastelands and darkened caves.

code vein trailer images

Throughout the trailer, a dramatic voice over that speaks, identifies what seems to be a primary antagonistic force for the players to face throughout the game: that of the Lost.

code vein trailer images

The Lost are personified as souls that have succumbed to the thrall of violence and the hunger for blood, and cast aside their lot as Revenants, the role that players will become within Code Vein as previously reported.

It seems like Code Vein is a title to watch out for, going by this trailer! Personally, the fusion of anime and a grim and gritty aesthetic is something I've not seen done in gaming, and I look forward to what else Code Vein has to offer in the coming months.

Code Vein is expected to release within 2018.

For more info, media, and anything else Code Vein related, stay tuned to RPGFan!


