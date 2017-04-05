RPGFan
John Tucker
Star Story: The Horizon Escape Review
Blending genres like it's a Cuisinart.
05.04.17 - 1:02 AM

One of the great things about modern games is that the technology we've got and the lessons developers have learned from the past combine to allow the release of games that attempt to pick out the best elements of multiple genres and put them together to make something new and great.

Today, Neal Chandran brings us a review of one such game, Star Story: The Horizon Escape. Does this game blend genres into a delicious smoothie, or does it turn out like one of those terrifying sitcom "health shakes?" Check the review at the link below to find out!


