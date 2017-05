Shenmue III Developer Diary Focuses on Story Building

Dear diary...

05.04.17 - 12:52 PM

The latest developer diary forfocuses on plot structure, themes, and pacing. The game is set after the events of, with Ryo Hazuki searching China for his father's killer. Series creator Yu Suzuki himself gives the details.

The game is in development for PlayStation 4 and PC. It is reported to have a December 2017 release date.