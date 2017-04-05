RPGFan
Trent Argirov
North American PSN Begins 'Golden Week' Sale, Discounts on FFXV, Nier: Automata and More Abound
Steeped discounts on a wide variety of JRPGs!
05.04.17 - 12:55 PM

Sony has begun a sale on the North American Playstation Network, celebrating the Japanese national holiday of Golden Week, steeping various games on the PS4, PS3 and Vita systems at discounts ranging up to 70% for standard users of PSN, and 80% for PS Plus subscribers.

  • Final Fantasy XV - $41.99 (Standard PSN User)/$35.99 (PS Plus Member)
  • Final Fantasy XV Digital Premium Edition - $59.49/$50.99 (PS4)
  • NieR: Automata Day One Edition - $44.99/$41.99 (PS4)

If Dragon Quest is your jam, these adventures might be up your alley:

  • Dragon Quest Builders - $41.99/$35.99 (PS4) or $27.99/$23.99 (Vita)
  • Dragon Quest Heroes: Digital Slime Edition - $25.79/$21.49 (PS4) or $27.99/$23.99 (Vita)
  • Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree's Woe And The Blight Below - $23.99/$19.99 (PS4)

If the Tales series strike an adventuring chord within, check out:

  • Tales of Berseria - $41.99/$38.99 (PS4)
  • Tales of Zestiria - $20.99/$14.99 (PS4)

If strategy RPG's are your tactical prerogative, perhaps these games will entertain:

  • Rainbow Moon - $5.99/$4.49 (PS4, PS3 or Vita)
  • Valkyria Chronicles Remastered - $20.99/$17.99 (PS4)

If space and science fiction capture your imagination, perhaps these will fulfil that wanderlust amidst the stars:

  • Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness - $35.99/$29.99 (PS4)
  • Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky - $29.99/$17.99 (PS4) or $19.99/$11.99 (Vita)

If the storybook and stylistic within you calls, check out:

  • I Am Setsuna - $27.99/$23.99 (PS4)
  • Odin Sphere Leifthrasir - $35.99/$29.99 (PS4), $32.49/$27.49 (PS3), or $25.99/$21.99 (Vita)

If school life, drama and mysteries get your heart pumping, check out:

  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - $21.99/$17.99 (PS3 and Vita)
  • Persona 4 Golden - $11.99/ $8.99 (Vita)

And, lastly, If visual novels are your audio visual jam, check out:

  • Zero Escape: Virtue's Last Reward - $11.24/$8.74 (Vita)
  • Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma - $23.99/$19.99 (Vita)
  • Steins;Gate - $4.99/$2.99 (PS3 and Vita)
  • Steins;Gate 0 - $29.99/$23.99 (PS4) or $19.99/$15.99 (Vita)

Players can check out the full list of deals through the Playstation Blog where a host of other games not mentioned here, including Ys: Memories of Celceta and Suikoden II are also part of the sale itself!

The sale will run until Tuesday, May 9th at 9:00 AM, Pacific Time.


