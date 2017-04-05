RPGFan
Michael Sollosi
Retro Encounter 81: Tales of the Abyss Part II
If you stare into the Abyss, it replies "Mieu Mieu!"
05.04.17 - 8:14 PM

In their second Tales of the Abyss episode, Retro Encounter re-examines the principal characters, breaks down the motivations of the game's villains, and tries to make sense of the ending. Some of these endeavors are more successful than others. So what are the overall thoughts of three Tales-playing veterans? Either listen to the episode or read The Score.

Fire up your favorite Fonic Music Box, and tune in!

Retro Encounter Episode 81: Tales of the Abyss Part II

Featuring: Stephanie Sybydlo, Alana Hagues, Michael Sollosi

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com




Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Final Fantasy Tactics Advance
Sunday, May 7 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 81
Retro Encounter 81
Podcast
 Star Story: The Horizon Escape Review
Star Story: The Horizon Escape
Review
 The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Episode 4 Review
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Episode 4
Review
 NieR: Automata OST HACKING TRACKS Review
NieR: Automata OST HACKING TRACKS
Review
 Dragon Quest Heroes II Review
Dragon Quest Heroes II
Review
 Retro Encounter 80
Retro Encounter 80
Podcast