Retro Encounter 81: Tales of the Abyss Part II

If you stare into the Abyss, it replies "Mieu Mieu!"

05.04.17 - 8:14 PM

In their second, Retro Encounter re-examines the principal characters, breaks down the motivations of the game's villains, and tries to make sense of the ending. Some of these endeavors are more successful than others. So what are the overall thoughts of three-playing veterans? Either listen to the episode or read The Score.

Fire up your favorite Fonic Music Box, and tune in!

Featuring: Stephanie Sybydlo, Alana Hagues, Michael Sollosi

