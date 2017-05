New Character for Dissidia Final Fantasy Arcade to be Revealed May 9th

The guessing game begins.

05.05.17 - 10:26 AM

Square Enix is set to reveal a new playable character foron May 9th via a NicoNico live stream at 20:00 JST. The character's gameplay will be showcased alongside new info on the game's latest update and a Q&A session.

Dissidia Final Fantasy Arcade is now playable in Japanese arcades. A western release is not planned at this time; though it is Final Fantasy's 30th anniversary, so there's certainly a chance the game may be announced for the rest of the world soon.