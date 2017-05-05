RPGFan
John Alas
New Character for Dissidia Final Fantasy Arcade to be Revealed May 9th
The guessing game begins.
05.05.17 - 10:26 AM

Square Enix is set to reveal a new playable character for Dissidia Final Fantasy Arcade on May 9th via a NicoNico live stream at 20:00 JST. The character's gameplay will be showcased alongside new info on the game's latest update and a Q&A session.

dissidia final fantasy new character reveal may 9

Dissidia Final Fantasy Arcade is now playable in Japanese arcades. A western release is not planned at this time; though it is Final Fantasy's 30th anniversary, so there's certainly a chance the game may be announced for the rest of the world soon.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Final Fantasy Tactics Advance
Sunday, May 7 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 81
Retro Encounter 81
Podcast
 Star Story: The Horizon Escape Review
Star Story: The Horizon Escape
Review
 The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Episode 4 Review
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Episode 4
Review
 NieR: Automata OST HACKING TRACKS Review
NieR: Automata OST HACKING TRACKS
Review
 Dragon Quest Heroes II Review
Dragon Quest Heroes II
Review
 Retro Encounter 80
Retro Encounter 80
Podcast