Meet The Newest Batch of Ultimates in Danganronpa V3

Puhuhu!

05.05.17 - 10:30 AM

After meeting the first group of new Ultimates for, NIS America has decided to reveal 8 more Ultimates! Without further ado, let's meet our new characters!

Korekiyo Shinguji, the Ultimate Anthropologist, has traveled around the world and studied many different cultures. With an appreciation for the, "beauty of humanity," Korekiyo studies his fellow classmates with great curiosity, interested to see how they react given their unique circumstances. Cool, calm, and intelligent, his mannerisms are still considered unnatural by some.

Tenko Chabashira, the Ultimate Aikido Master, is a practitioner of Neo-Aikido, a re-imagining of classic aikido she invented alongside her master. Being an androphobe, Tenko refers to all men as, "degenerates." While a compliment from a women will make her heart skip a beat, the same compliment coming from a male could prove to be fatal for the unlucky boy. Unable to hide her emotions, Tenko tends to overreact and yell at the top of her lungs. While she claims it bolsters her fighting spirit, others view it as very obnoxious.

Kirumi Tojo, the Ultimate Maid, is a calm and dignified young woman with a sound mind and of peak physical performance. Kirumi has made a name for herself by working as a part time maid, with a reputation of completing any request made of her perfectly. However, she refuses any requests made to her by corrupt individuals. Kirumi embodies the philosophy of selfless devotion, even cooking and performing chores for her classmates while trapped in the Ultimate Academy.

Maki Harukawa, the Ultimate Child Caregiver, was raised in an orphanage and did not seek out the role of child caregiver, but rather had it thrust upon her. For this reason alone she was recognized as the Ultimate Child Caregiver. But despite her title, Maki isn't very caring or friendly, and while children are fond of her, she personally can't stand them. Despite her outward appearance, Maki is a hostile misanthrope who rarely cooperates with her classmates. Nevertheless, she is willing to take action win the situation suits her.

Ryoma Hoshi, the Ultimate Tennis Pro, was a talented tennis player with a bright future ahead of him, even winning championships around the world. But after using his tennis skills and custom steel tennis ball to kill members of a crime syndicate, he was arrested, found guilty, and sentenced to death. Awaiting his death sentence before arriving at the Ultimate Academy, Ryoma claims to no longer be the same person as he was before. Displaying a maturity rarely seen among teenagers, Ryoma acts older than his appearance suggests. Even in the presence of pain and suffering, Ryoma remains unflappable.

Kaito Momota, the Ultimate Astronaut, was the first teenager to pass a rigorous astronaut exam before finishing high school. However, Kaito used forged documents to allow himself to take this exam, a fact which was eventually discovered. However, his unorthodox method piqued such interest that he was allowed to become a cadet anyways. Though he has yet to visit outer space, his romanticized view of the cosmos remains stronger than ever. Valuing dreams and passion above all else, Kaito is always the first to give out wisdom like, "Limits don't exist unless you set them yourself!"

Himiko Yumeno, the Ultimate Magician, is a skilled magician who claims to use real magic. Himiko is the youngest recipient of the Magician of the Year, an organization of magic enthusiasts from around the world. However, she claims that the award is simply a ruse to hide her real magical powers, and she complains constantly about the people who insist she has no magical powers, but still want to see her stage shows. Regardless of whether her magical powers are real or fake, Himiko has a knack for card and coin tricks, and making doves appear out of thin air. Despite all of this, Himiko is an extremely lazy person.

Angie Yonaga, the Ultimate Artist, is a zealously devout girl who claims that her island god, Atua, is always by her side. Though she draws and sculpts, Angie considers herself an instrument of her god, and credits all of her work to Atua. Angie has an upbeat and ditzy attitude, and often says unique quips such as "Bye-onara." She also has a tendency to speak on her gods behalf, and a bad habit of asking her classmates for (non-fatal) blood sacrifices.

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony comes out for the PlayStation 4 and Vita on September 26th in North America and September 29th in Europe. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info on the Danganronpa series.






