Peter Triezenberg Nintendo Details First DLC Pack for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

A hero's work is never done.

05.06.17 - 10:27 AM



Nintendo has announced the details on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's first piece of downloadable content, entitled "The Master Trials." This new content will be available this summer as part of the $19.99 USD season pass, which also includes a second content pack due out during the holidays. Additionally, players are now able to download a free "Voice Pack" from the Nintendo eShop and gain access to nine different audio languages for the game. You can find some new screenshots from The Master Trials in our Nintendo has announced the details on's first piece of downloadable content, entitled "The Master Trials." This new content will be available this summer as part of the $19.99 USD season pass, which also includes a second content pack due out during the holidays. Additionally, players are now able to download a free "Voice Pack" from the Nintendo eShop and gain access to nine different audio languages for the game. You can find some new screenshots from The Master Trials in our Breath of the Wild gallery , and a look at the content included below. First off, players will now be able to experience the Trial of the Sword, previously dubbed the "Cave of Trials Challenge," where Link will begin a grueling combat gauntlet with no weapons or armor to defend himself with, proceeding through 45 rooms of enemies and gradually obtaining the tools he needs to succeed. Truly a challenge befitting a hero, and as a reward, once the Trial of the Sword is completed, the Master Sword will permanently remain in its glowing powered-up state. A new "Hard Mode" is being added to the game as well, which increases the rank of enemies encountered throughout Hyrule and grants them regenerating health, as well as being more alert to Link's presence. There will also be new floating platforms added to the world, and if the player can successfully reach them, they'll find enemies and treasure. The new "Hero's Path" option will track the player's progress over their past 200 hours of play in green on their map, making is easier to gauge where they've already been and what feature's they've seen. There's also a "Travel Medallion" that, once found within a new treasure chest, allows Link to create a single travel point and be able to warp to it at any time. Another new piece of gear that will aid those obsessive completionists is the new Korok Mask, which makes finding those pesky Koroks a lot easier (seriously, why are there so many?). Last, but certainly not least, Link will be getting new equipment based on characters from past Zelda games, including Midna, Tingle, and more. With all of these new additions, and more on the way, Nintendo has shown their dedication to refining The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more information. If you're curious as to what we thought of the game, Rob Rogan has got you covered with his review.



Gematsu The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Screenshots



The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Review









