RPGFan
John Tucker
RPGFan Sunday Streaming: Final Fantasy Tactics Advance
Do you want to throw a snowball?
05.06.17 - 2:30 PM

After the Shakespearean drama and class warfare of the original Final Fantasy Tactics, many people were not happy to see the release of a followup that starred a school child. There was a big change to the job system as well, which may some folks may not have liked.

But taken on its own merits, I've always really liked that followup, Final Fantasy Tactics Advance. Sadly, I lost my copy a while back, so I haven't played it in years. But I recently got another copy, and I'm eager to find out if it stands up the way I remember. Come join me this Sunday, May 7th at 1 PM Eastern on RPGFan's Twitch channel to see how it goes!

Coming Up on Twitch

Final Fantasy Tactics Advance
Sunday, May 7 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
