RPGFan Sunday Streaming: Final Fantasy Tactics Advance

Do you want to throw a snowball?

05.06.17 - 2:30 PM

After the Shakespearean drama and class warfare of the original, many people were not happy to see the release of a followup that starred a school child. There was a big change to the job system as well, which may some folks may not have liked.

But taken on its own merits, I've always really liked that followup, Final Fantasy Tactics Advance. Sadly, I lost my copy a while back, so I haven't played it in years. But I recently got another copy, and I'm eager to find out if it stands up the way I remember. Come join me this Sunday, May 7th at 1 PM Eastern on RPGFan's Twitch channel to see how it goes!

