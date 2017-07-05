Peter Triezenberg Collar X Malice Coming to Vita This Summer

New visual novel from Aksys Games and Idea Factory.

Aksys Games and Idea Factory are collaborating to bring the visual novel Collar X Malice to the West. It will be coming to the PlayStation Vita system physically and digitally this summer. The game is set in Shinjuku, where a young police officer secures the aid of five mysterious strangers after a poisonous collar is strapped to his neck. It definitely sounds interesting, and looks striking: you can see some screenshots of the game in our Aksys Games and Idea Factory are collaborating to bring the visual novelto the West. It will be coming to the PlayStation Vita system physically and digitally this summer. The game is set in Shinjuku, where a young police officer secures the aid of five mysterious strangers after a poisonous collar is strapped to his neck. It definitely sounds interesting, and looks striking: you can see some screenshots of the game in our gallery , and find an official plot synopsis below.

A dangerous shadow organization launches a campaign of fear and violence in the city of Shinjuku, pushing society to the brink of chaos. As a young police officer tasked with restoring order, you become the target of an attack, and have a poisonous collar attached to your neck. With the situation spiraling out of control and time running out, five mysterious strangers appear to aid you in your quest for the truth. Who can you trust? Will you be able to save yourself and the soul of Shinjuku from the clutches of oblivion? In a city bound by malice, you are the only hope for salvation! Stay tuned to RPGFan for more information.



