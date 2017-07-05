RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Enjoy An Introduction Trailer for Grezzo's Ever Oasis
A promising new action-RPG for the 3DS!
05.07.17 - 10:20 AM

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Grezzo's upcoming 3DS action-RPG Ever Oasis. The game, which comes from the same developer that worked on the 3DS versions of Ocarina of Time and Majora's Mask, as well as key staff behind recent titles in the Mana series, puts players in charge of their own desert oasis. As chief of their oasis, it falls to the player to build up and manage the place, drawing new residents to it in the process. Check out the video below, and check back with RPGFan for more details.





