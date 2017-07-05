Peter Triezenberg Zero Time Dilemma Making Its Way to PlayStation 4

Now you can experience the entire Zero Escape saga on Sony's home console.

05.07.17 - 10:24 AM



Following the release of Zero Escape: The Nonary Games, Aksys Games and Spike Chunsoft have announced that Zero Time Dilemma, the third and final installment in the franchise that released last year for 3DS and Vita, will be coming to the PS4 this Fall. Now, players will be able to experience the entire gruesome, mind-bending Zero Escape saga on the PS4 and relative comfort of their couch. If you're curious as to what we thought of the original game's release, then be sure to give Rob Steinman's Following the release of, Aksys Games and Spike Chunsoft have announced that, the third and final installment in the franchise that released last year for 3DS and Vita, will be coming to the PS4 this Fall. Now, players will be able to experience the entire gruesome, mind-bendingsaga on the PS4 and relative comfort of their couch. If you're curious as to what we thought of the original game's release, then be sure to give Rob Steinman's review a read.

Choice is your only method of salvation and your only means of escape. How much of your humanity will you sacrifice to earn your freedom? As a new age of ruin looms large on the horizon, you must make impossible decisions and weather unimaginable consequences as you straddle the line between absolution and damnation. Plan your escape.



Zero Time Dilemma Screenshots



Zero Time Dilemma Review









