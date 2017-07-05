RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Zero Time Dilemma Making Its Way to PlayStation 4
Now you can experience the entire Zero Escape saga on Sony's home console.
05.07.17 - 10:24 AM

Following the release of Zero Escape: The Nonary Games, Aksys Games and Spike Chunsoft have announced that Zero Time Dilemma, the third and final installment in the franchise that released last year for 3DS and Vita, will be coming to the PS4 this Fall. Now, players will be able to experience the entire gruesome, mind-bending Zero Escape saga on the PS4 and relative comfort of their couch. If you're curious as to what we thought of the original game's release, then be sure to give Rob Steinman's review a read.

zero escape zero time dilemma ps4 aksys games spike chunsoft


Choice is your only method of salvation and your only means of escape. How much of your humanity will you sacrifice to earn your freedom? As a new age of ruin looms large on the horizon, you must make impossible decisions and weather unimaginable consequences as you straddle the line between absolution and damnation. Plan your escape.



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Final Fantasy Tactics Advance
Sunday, May 7 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 81
Retro Encounter 81
Podcast
 Star Story: The Horizon Escape Review
Star Story: The Horizon Escape
Review
 The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Episode 4 Review
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Episode 4
Review
 NieR: Automata OST HACKING TRACKS Review
NieR: Automata OST HACKING TRACKS
Review
 Dragon Quest Heroes II Review
Dragon Quest Heroes II
Review
 Retro Encounter 80
Retro Encounter 80
Podcast