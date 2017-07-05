RPGFan
Michael Sollosi
Retro Encounter 79 & 81: Tales of the Abyss ~ Final Thoughts
Use the Fonons, Luke
05.07.17 - 6:22 PM

A trio of RPGFan Tales enthusiasts revisited Tales of the Abyss this April past, a 2005 action RPG with characters ruled by religion and altered by life-changing haircuts. War-torn nations and star-crossed lovers. Musical magic and Kabbalah columns. There's a lot going on here.

Stephanie, Alana, and Mike (yours truly) are all Tales veterans, but what did their Scores say when all is said and done? Read on and find out.


