Retro Encounter 79 & 81: Tales of the Abyss ~ Final Thoughts

Use the Fonons, Luke

05.07.17 - 6:22 PM

A trio of RPGFan Tales enthusiasts revisited Tales of the Abyss this April past, a 2005 action RPG with characters ruled by religion and altered by life-changing haircuts. War-torn nations and star-crossed lovers. Musical magic and Kabbalah columns. There's a lot going on here.

Stephanie, Alana, and Mike (yours truly) are all Tales veterans, but what did their Scores say when all is said and done? Read on and find out.



