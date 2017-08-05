RPGFan
Marcos Gaspar
RPGFan Music: Undertale Piano Collections Review
You had me at Undertale.
05.08.17 - 6:44 PM

One of the many soundtracks that reappears in my listening docket is Toby Fox's deliciousness called Undertale. There are just too many great pieces on there that tickle the senses, bring merriment to my soul, and pull at my ever-tender heart strings. Curious to see if I could elicit these same feelings again, I searched valiantly through the online jungle that is the internet (VGMdb, SoundCloud, and Bandcamp, really), and found many, many wonderful arrangements. Luckily, we have Patrick Gann with us here today with his review of one of these wonderful arranged albums in the musical thicket: Undertale Piano Collections. I find Augustine Mayuga Gonzales' performance of the pieces delectable. Does Patrick feel the same? Well, enjoy the read and samples, dear reader, to find out!


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Final Fantasy Tactics Advance
Sunday, May 7 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Undertale Piano Collections Review
Undertale Piano Collections
Review
 Retro Encounter Final Thoughts
Retro Encounter Final Thoughts
Feature
 Retro Encounter 81
Retro Encounter 81
Podcast
 Star Story: The Horizon Escape Review
Star Story: The Horizon Escape
Review
 The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Episode 4 Review
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Episode 4
Review
 NieR: Automata OST HACKING TRACKS Review
NieR: Automata OST HACKING TRACKS
Review