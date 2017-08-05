RPGFan Music: Undertale Piano Collections ReviewYou had me at Undertale.05.08.17 - 6:44 PM
One of the many soundtracks that reappears in my listening docket is Toby Fox's deliciousness called Undertale
. There are just too many great pieces on there that tickle the senses, bring merriment to my soul, and pull at my ever-tender heart strings. Curious to see if I could elicit these same feelings again, I searched valiantly through the online jungle that is the internet (VGMdb, SoundCloud, and Bandcamp, really), and found many
, many
wonderful arrangements. Luckily, we have Patrick Gann with us here today with his review of one of these wonderful arranged albums in the musical thicket: Undertale Piano Collections
. I find Augustine Mayuga Gonzales' performance of the pieces delectable. Does Patrick feel the same? Well, enjoy the read and samples, dear reader, to find out!