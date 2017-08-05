Destiny 2 Pre-Orders are Now Live, Special Editions Lead Sales

Gather that glimmer, Guardians

05.08.17 - 8:21 PM

Fans of thefranchise have been first up to pre-order the upcoming sequeldue September 8th, 2017. In a report issued by Activision, the publisher shared that majority of the pre-orders placed have been for the Collector's Edition, Limited Edition, and the Digital Deluxe Edition. Themodel depends on a significant time investment from its players, and the DLC packs keep new content flowing for years at a time. The company plans to keep players engaged with new content for both the sequel and the original game.

Stay tuned for more Destiny 2 news as E3 approaches this summer!



