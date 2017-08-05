RPGFan
David Nevins
Destiny 2 Pre-Orders are Now Live, Special Editions Lead Sales
Gather that glimmer, Guardians
05.08.17 - 8:21 PM

Fans of the Destiny franchise have been first up to pre-order the upcoming sequel Destiny 2 due September 8th, 2017. In a report issued by Activision, the publisher shared that majority of the pre-orders placed have been for the Collector's Edition, Limited Edition, and the Digital Deluxe Edition. The Destiny model depends on a significant time investment from its players, and the DLC packs keep new content flowing for years at a time. The company plans to keep players engaged with new content for both the sequel and the original game.

Destiny 2

Stay tuned for more Destiny 2 news as E3 approaches this summer!


