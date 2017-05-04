Square Enix Announces Month Long Free Updates for Dragon Quest Heroes II

Get to know the cast of DQH II a little better!

05.08.17 - 8:24 PM

Square Enix has announced thatwill have a month long period of free updates, over the entirety of May, and the beginning of June.





The month long updates will be provided to players in five installments, updating the base game with extended side quests that will help flesh out the characters present within the game, as well as unlocking powerful abilities to use on ferocious new bosses within Dragon Quest Heroes II's battlefields. Check out the release schedule below:

May 4th, 2017



Side Quest: Episode Maribel & Ruff

Side Quest: Episode Torneko

May 11th, 2017



Side Quest: Episode Carver & Terry

Side Quest: Episode Meena & Maya

Special Boss Map: Estark

Quest for the ultimate co-op spell: Kazzaple

May 18th, 2017



Side Quest: Episode Jessica & Angelo

Side Quest: Episode Alena & Kiryl

Additional Characters for Multiplayer mode #1: Luceus, Aurora, Bianca & Nera

May 25th, 2017



Additional Characters for Multiplayer mode #2: Dorik, Yangus, Isla & Psaro

Special Boss Map: Dragon Lord

June 1st, 2017



Monster Medal Battle: Play online multiplayer competitively against players from around the world.

It seems players will have a wealth of content for Dragon Quest Heroes II over the coming month! If you're curious about what RPGFan thought of Dragon Quest Heroes II check out what Derek Heemsbergen had to say in his review!

For all news Dragon Quest, stay tuned to RPGFan!



