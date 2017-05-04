RPGFan
Trent Argirov
Square Enix Announces Month Long Free Updates for Dragon Quest Heroes II
Get to know the cast of DQH II a little better!
05.08.17 - 8:24 PM

Square Enix has announced that Dragon Quest Heroes II will have a month long period of free updates, over the entirety of May, and the beginning of June.

dragon quest heroes II screenshots

The month long updates will be provided to players in five installments, updating the base game with extended side quests that will help flesh out the characters present within the game, as well as unlocking powerful abilities to use on ferocious new bosses within Dragon Quest Heroes II's battlefields. Check out the release schedule below:

May 4th, 2017

  • Side Quest: Episode Maribel & Ruff
  • Side Quest: Episode Torneko

May 11th, 2017

  • Side Quest: Episode Carver & Terry
  • Side Quest: Episode Meena & Maya
  • Special Boss Map: Estark
  • Quest for the ultimate co-op spell: Kazzaple

May 18th, 2017

  • Side Quest: Episode Jessica & Angelo
  • Side Quest: Episode Alena & Kiryl
  • Additional Characters for Multiplayer mode #1: Luceus, Aurora, Bianca & Nera

May 25th, 2017

  • Additional Characters for Multiplayer mode #2: Dorik, Yangus, Isla & Psaro
  • Special Boss Map: Dragon Lord

June 1st, 2017

  • Monster Medal Battle: Play online multiplayer competitively against players from around the world.

It seems players will have a wealth of content for Dragon Quest Heroes II over the coming month! If you're curious about what RPGFan thought of Dragon Quest Heroes II check out what Derek Heemsbergen had to say in his review!

For all news Dragon Quest, stay tuned to RPGFan!


