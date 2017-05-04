|
Square Enix Announces Month Long Free Updates for Dragon Quest Heroes II Get to know the cast of DQH II a little better! 05.08.17 - 8:24 PM
Square Enix has announced that Dragon Quest Heroes II
will have a month long period of free updates, over the entirety of May, and the beginning of June.
The month long updates will be provided to players in five installments, updating the base game with extended side quests that will help flesh out the characters present within the game, as well as unlocking powerful abilities to use on ferocious new bosses within Dragon Quest Heroes II's battlefields. Check out the release schedule below:
May 4th, 2017
- Side Quest: Episode Maribel & Ruff
- Side Quest: Episode Torneko
May 11th, 2017
- Side Quest: Episode Carver & Terry
- Side Quest: Episode Meena & Maya
- Special Boss Map: Estark
- Quest for the ultimate co-op spell: Kazzaple
May 18th, 2017
- Side Quest: Episode Jessica & Angelo
- Side Quest: Episode Alena & Kiryl
- Additional Characters for Multiplayer mode #1: Luceus, Aurora, Bianca & Nera
May 25th, 2017
- Additional Characters for Multiplayer mode #2: Dorik, Yangus, Isla & Psaro
- Special Boss Map: Dragon Lord
June 1st, 2017
- Monster Medal Battle: Play online multiplayer competitively against players from around the world.
It seems players will have a wealth of content for Dragon Quest Heroes II over the coming month!
