Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy Gets New Character Trailer Introducing Noriko, Ilith, Alice, Kieru, and Hikaru. 05.08.17 - 9:12 PM
Publisher NIS America has released a new character trailer for developer Experience Inc.'s upcoming first person dungeon crawling RPG Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy.
A sequel to the 2014 title Operation Abyss: New Tokyo Legacy, the new and shiny trailer (found above) for Operation Babel revolves around five characters that will be able to join the player on their journey through the game.