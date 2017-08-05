RPGFan
Chris Gebauer
Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy Gets New Character Trailer
Introducing Noriko, Ilith, Alice, Kieru, and Hikaru.
05.08.17 - 9:12 PM

Publisher NIS America has released a new character trailer for developer Experience Inc.'s upcoming first person dungeon crawling RPG Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy.

A sequel to the 2014 title Operation Abyss: New Tokyo Legacy, the new and shiny trailer (found above) for Operation Babel revolves around five characters that will be able to join the player on their journey through the game.

Now lets meet these new members of the cast!

Alice Mifune

"http://www.rpgfan.com/news/pictures2017/Operation-Babel-1.png"Alice Mifune

Noriko Hibune

Noriko Hibune

Ilith

Ilith

Kieru

Kieru

Hikaru Nanase

Hikaru Nanase

Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy will release on PlayStation Vita and PC in North America on May 16th and Europe on May 19th.


