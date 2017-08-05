Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy Gets New Character Trailer

Introducing Noriko, Ilith, Alice, Kieru, and Hikaru.

05.08.17 - 9:12 PM

Publisher NIS America has released a new character trailer for developer Experience Inc.'s upcoming first person dungeon crawling RPG

A sequel to the 2014 title Operation Abyss: New Tokyo Legacy, the new and shiny trailer (found above) for Operation Babel revolves around five characters that will be able to join the player on their journey through the game.

Now lets meet these new members of the cast!

Alice Mifune



"http://www.rpgfan.com/news/pictures2017/Operation-Babel-1.png"

Noriko Hibune



Ilith



Kieru



Hikaru Nanase



Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy will release on PlayStation Vita and PC in North America on May 16th and Europe on May 19th.



