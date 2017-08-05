RPGFan
Chris Gebauer
Iwaihime: Matsuri Debut Trailer
Another horror visual novel from Ryukishi07 is coming for you.
05.08.17 - 9:14 PM

The good people over at Nippon Ichi Software have released the debut trailer for their upcoming visual novel Iwaihime: Matsuri.

Beyond being absolutely horrifying, Iwaihime: Matsuri is port of the 2016 PC Japanese-style horror visual novel Iwaihime created by Ryukishi07 (responsible for titles such as Higurashi When They Cry and Umineko When They Cry) and character designer Kazuharu Kin. The visual novel port will be coming to PlayStation 4 and PS Vita. While no information on what new features may be added to the new versions, I'm sure we will learn more as we near the game's release.

What we do know is that Iwaihime: Matsuri launches in Japan on July 20, 2017 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. When we learn more, so will you.



