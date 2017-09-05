Persona 5 Review

You probably saw it coming.

05.09.17 - 12:25 PM

has been out for just over a month now. No doubt, many of you have sunk hour upon hour into this gargantuan game. It was a long wait, but hell was it worth it. Atlus have really put everything into this, and it shows.

We may have missed the deadline to steal your hearts on release day, but I bring you a special, in-depth review by one of our biggest Shin Megami Tensei fans, Robert Fenner, today. See what he has to say about Persona 5 below!



