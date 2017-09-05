Yasunori Mitsuda Discusses Xenoblade 2 Music, Working with Bratislava Symphony Choir

You made the man cry!

05.09.17 - 8:34 PM

Yasunori Mitsuda recently gave an update on the progress of: or at least, its musical composition. The famed composer has been working with the Bratislava Symphony Choir until the wee hours of the morning, and stated that they turned in a "wonderful performance" and that "it was a privilege working with them." Additionally, Mitsuda worked on the mix of songs with a famous Irish choir known as Anúna, and upon receiving the data from them, cried, saying that this wasn't just "a game's music" anymore.

If this report is anything to go by, then the soundtrack for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 should really be something special. The game is still on track for a 2017 release on Nintendo Switch: we'll let you know if that changes between now and then.





