Peter Triezenberg
Yasunori Mitsuda Discusses Xenoblade 2 Music, Working with Bratislava Symphony Choir
You made the man cry!
05.09.17 - 8:34 PM

Yasunori Mitsuda recently gave an update on the progress of Xenoblade Chronicles 2: or at least, its musical composition. The famed composer has been working with the Bratislava Symphony Choir until the wee hours of the morning, and stated that they turned in a "wonderful performance" and that "it was a privilege working with them." Additionally, Mitsuda worked on the mix of songs with a famous Irish choir known as Anúna, and upon receiving the data from them, cried, saying that this wasn't just "a game's music" anymore.

xenoblade 2 soundtrack composition

If this report is anything to go by, then the soundtrack for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 should really be something special. The game is still on track for a 2017 release on Nintendo Switch: we'll let you know if that changes between now and then.



