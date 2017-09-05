Peter Triezenberg Check Out First Pre-Alpha Footage of Darksiders III

Fawful isn't the only one who has Fury.

05.09.17 - 8:36 PM



THQ Nordic recently revealed that a new entry in the Darksiders franchise, Darksiders III, will be coming to the current generation of consoles courtesy of Gunfire Games. We now have some new details on the game, thanks to a hands-on preview from Darksiders III a more seamless, "classier" experience while still keeping in line with the hack-and-slash, action-adventure roots of its forbears. THQ Nordic recently revealed that a new entry in thefranchise,, will be coming to the current generation of consoles courtesy of Gunfire Games. We now have some new details on the game, thanks to a hands-on preview from IGN . The team at Gunfire Games is hoping to makea more seamless, "classier" experience while still keeping in line with the hack-and-slash, action-adventure roots of its forbears. Gunfire Games' goal is to make the world of Darksiders III feel "more contextualized," with fewer "game-y" elements such as out of place treasure chests or bizarre environmental puzzles popping up. Instead, the goal is to integrate these mechanics into the design of the world, akin to the recent The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The game's world will consist of interconnected levels shaped by their respective bosses and dungeons: in fact, the entire game can be likened to one large dungeon, with multiple interwoven paths and an increased emphasis on verticality akin to the Souls series' style of level design. You can watch twelve minutes of pre-alpha footage of Darksiders III below. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more info.





IGN Darksiders III Screenshots









