Peter Triezenberg Exdeath Joins The Roster of Dissidia Final Fantasy Arcade

Take a shot every time somebody mentions THE VOID.

05.09.17 - 8:37 PM



Square Enix recently teased that a new character would be making their way to the arcade version of Dissidia Final Fantasy. We now know that character to be Exdeath, the blur-armored sentient tree with an unhealthy Void obsession (it's complicated) from Final Fantasy V. You can check out the announcement trailer below to see Exdeath in action, and stay tuned to RPGFan for more information on Dissidia Final Fantasy Arcade. Here's hoping we see a Western release soon!





Nova Crystallis Dissidia Final Fantasy Arcade Screenshots









