The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Gets Japanese Release Date

Plus some new gameplay details and returning faces.

05.09.17 - 8:40 PM

now has a release date in Japan. The game will be available for ¥7800 on September 28th for the PlayStation 4. A first-print limited edition will be available as well, which comes with a soundtrack CD, an art book, a special Class VII: Special Duty Division SD rubber strap set, and an "Invitation from Thor's Main School" DLC code.

In other Legend of Heroes news, Agate and Tita are coming back! Both of these characters from Trails in the Sky are older, wiser, but still the same lovable characters fans have come to love. Gameplay-wise, Cold Steel III utilizes a "Direct Command" system where each action is assigned to a different button or direction on the D-pad, replacing the "Ring Command" system from the original duology. Characters can also invoke the "Brave Order" system to grant different effects to the party during their turn, as well as change combat styles on the fly.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more information on Trails of Cold Steel III.





