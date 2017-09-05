RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Gets Japanese Release Date
Plus some new gameplay details and returning faces.
05.09.17 - 8:40 PM

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III now has a release date in Japan. The game will be available for ¥7800 on September 28th for the PlayStation 4. A first-print limited edition will be available as well, which comes with a soundtrack CD, an art book, a special Class VII: Special Duty Division SD rubber strap set, and an "Invitation from Thor's Main School" DLC code.

legend of heroes cold steel iii release date

In other Legend of Heroes news, Agate and Tita are coming back! Both of these characters from Trails in the Sky are older, wiser, but still the same lovable characters fans have come to love. Gameplay-wise, Cold Steel III utilizes a "Direct Command" system where each action is assigned to a different button or direction on the D-pad, replacing the "Ring Command" system from the original duology. Characters can also invoke the "Brave Order" system to grant different effects to the party during their turn, as well as change combat styles on the fly.

trails of cold steel iii combat system

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more information on Trails of Cold Steel III.



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Final Fantasy Tactics Advance
Sunday, May 7 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Persona 5 Review
Persona 5
Review
 Undertale Piano Collections Review
Undertale Piano Collections
Review
 Retro Encounter Final Thoughts
Retro Encounter Final Thoughts
Feature
 Retro Encounter 81
Retro Encounter 81
Podcast
 Star Story: The Horizon Escape Review
Star Story: The Horizon Escape
Review
 The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Episode 4 Review
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Episode 4
Review