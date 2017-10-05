RPGFan
Explore the World and Characters of Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception
Atlus' next release showcased in new video and screens!
05.10.17

Look, I don't write a ton of news here, and when I do, half the time it's about Final Fantasy XIV, and that's easy to spell. Maybe if I wrote about this game often, I'd have the spelling memorized, but in the meantime, I feel no shame in admitting that copy/paste is the safest way for me to talk about Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception.

Atlus is really cranking out titles this spring – A mere month after Persona 5, we just saw The Caligula Effect release this week, and the first of two Utawarerumono titles for 2017 comes out later this month! It's an impressive and ambitious launch schedule, that's for sure.

We have a new trailer for Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception today, which walks us through the Imperial Capital you'll visit in this visual novel/SRPG hybrid. We've also missed bringing you some recent character trailers, so I'm including these below as well. You'll get a good feeling for how each of them interact with your protagonist, how they behave in battle, and get a feel of the voice acting as well.



Meet Kuon


Meet Nekone


Meet Ukon


Look for Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception on PlayStation 4 and PS Vita on May 23rd. Knowing Atlus, I'm sure it's safe to assume we may see more videos in the meantime, so check back here for those!

Atlus is planning to bring the sequel out in short order as well – Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth is coming later in 2017.


