Random Encounter 127: Birds of Prey

Gotta love the Star Trek reference, right?

05.10.17 - 7:03 PM

Well, this one kinda came out of nowhere! The podcast crew is absolutely gushing about Prey, but what exactly makes this game so darn exciting? After that, we've got to discuss The Caligula Effect, Trails in the Sky the 3rd, and we have some more (non-spoiler) thoughts on Persona 5.

Featuring: Robert Steinman, Derek Heemsbergen, Caitlin Argyros and Nick Ransbottom