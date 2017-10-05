RPGFan
Robert Steinman
Random Encounter 127: Birds of Prey
Gotta love the Star Trek reference, right?
05.10.17 - 7:03 PM

The podcast crew demanded getting together to talk about Prey, and you gotta love it when they have super positive impressions, right? After that, we round out the latest RPG releases with The Caligula Effect (which they aren't so high on) and Trails in the Sky the 3rd (which they also like quite a bit).

Questions? Comments? Spare Potions? Email us at podcast@rpgfan.com!

Random Encounter 127: Birds of Prey

Well, this one kinda came out of nowhere! The podcast crew is absolutely gushing about Prey, but what exactly makes this game so darn exciting? After that, we've got to discuss The Caligula Effect, Trails in the Sky the 3rd, and we have some more (non-spoiler) thoughts on Persona 5.

Featuring: Robert Steinman, Derek Heemsbergen, Caitlin Argyros and Nick Ransbottom





