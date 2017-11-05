Persona Series Concert Official Website Launched

Enjoy the soundtrack of Persona live in Japan.

05.11.17 - 5:21 PM

Atlus has created an official website for the upcomingseries concert, titled "Persona Super Live P-Sound Bomb!!!! 2017 ~Witness the Harbor's Crimes!~". Releasing alongside the website is a concert visual by character designer Shigenori Soejima that you can check out below.

Those who want a chance for early tickets can apply for early lottery admission starting on May 9th 13:00 JST to May 21st at 23:00 JST. Another batch of early tickets will be sold at Lawson convenience stores from May 26th to June 4th. General ticket sales will start on June 24th.

The concert will be held at the Yokohama Arena on August 2nd. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more details.



