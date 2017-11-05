Retro Encounter 82: Darksiders Part IAll's fair in War05.11.17 - 10:54 PM
RPGFan loves them some Zelda, so much so that we're devoting two full episodes to a Zelda mimic! May's Retro Encounter game is Darksiders
, the edgy action title starring the embodiment of War wielding not-boomerangs and not-hookshots. In the first Darksiders
episode the crew breaks down Darksiders'
influences, setting, characters, and the first few dungeons.
Hey babe, take a walk with the Darksiders
Featuring: Peter Triezenberg, Marcos Gaspar, Keegan Lee
Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com