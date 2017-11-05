Retro Encounter 82: Darksiders Part I

All's fair in War

05.11.17 - 10:54 PM

RPGFan loves them some Zelda, so much so that we're devoting two full episodes to a Zelda mimic! May's Retro Encounter game is, the edgy action title starring the embodiment of War wielding not-boomerangs and not-hookshots. In the firstepisode the crew breaks downinfluences, setting, characters, and the first few dungeons.Hey babe, take a walk with the Darksiders

Retro Encounter Episode 82: Darksiders Part I

Featuring: Peter Triezenberg, Marcos Gaspar, Keegan Lee

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com