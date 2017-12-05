Week in Review, 5/12/2017

Your patience has been rewarded.

05.12.17 - 5:39 PM

Yes, it took us a month to finally bring you a review of, but I think it was worth the wait. The review wasn't the only important story this week, we also have got you covered with news stories from Peter Triezenberg along with reviews from Robert Fenner and Patrick Gann.

Some of the best things come in time, and this Persona 5 review is most certainly one of them. You may disagree with the score, but the review itself is well thought out and is a great review of a fantastic game. Although the review is a month late, it is still worth a good read as it may give you a better insight into the game after the honeymoon phase has ended with it.

Oh, man Trails fans are in heaven right now. Not only did Trails in the Sky the 3rd finally get released in the west this past week, but now there is a release date for Trails of Cold Steel III as well. Better yet, it seems as if Trails in the Sky and Trails of Cold Steel are finally converging, with Tita and Agate having been announced to be in Cold Steel III. It is going to be a fun summer.

Even though Nintendo and Monolith Soft have stayed pretty quiet on the Xenoblade Chronicles 2 front since its announcement, Music Director Yasunori Mitsuda has been hard at work both in the studio and on Twitter hyping up the game. Just please let Xenoblade Chronicles 2 be at E3 this year, it would make us all happy Nintendo!

If there is one thing that no one can disagree about with Undertale is that its music is fantastic. From start to finish it will blow you away, and the fact that one man did it makes it even more impressive. This time we have a review of the official piano arrangement collection. So check out Pat's review of this excellent collection if you're still on the fence about getting it for yourself.

If you're like me, you are still playing Breath of the Wild trying to collect and see everything in this game, and now Nintendo has DLC for as well. The fun times in that game will never cease to end at this rate. The first DLC pack brings us a bunch of new challenges, a handy new item to help with fast travel, and a Korok Mask that will help you find those sneaky adorable leaf people.

And that's a wrap for this week. Be sure to check back on the front page for all your RPG news and reviews.






