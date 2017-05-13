Square Enix Releases Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Soundtrack Samples

Two tracks; a taste of aural awesomeness to come in July!

Square Enix has released two soundtrack sample videos, highlighting the remastered aural work completed for's Original Soundtrack.

The two soundtrack samples, "The Dalmasca Estersand" and "Streets of Rabanastre," highlight a small sample of the high definition aural remastering present within two of Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age's key exploratory areas.

Both samples feature a rousing and bombastic composition, penned by Hitoshi Sakimoto, layered with an orchestral scope of woodwind, horns and percussion. As previously reported, the soundtrack itself will be released on Blu-Ray, with both the original compositions of Final Fantasy XII and the remastering of Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age present on the disc for collectors to compare and enjoy.

Personally, the music of Final Fantasy XII resounds as one of my favourite collections throughout the entire franchise, and I'm excited to see a modern remastering of Hitoshi Sakimoto's soundtrack come to our shores.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is set to come out on PS4 on July 11th in North America and Europe, and July 13th in Japan. The soundtrack is slated to come out on July 19th, in Japan.

