RPG Limit Break 2017 Starts Today

Support a great cause and watch some amazing RPGs!

05.13.17 - 11:11 AM

It's that time of the year again, as the third annual RPG Limit Break Marathon begins today at 2:00 PM MDT and rolls on throughout the rest of the week. This annual marathon features some of the best from the RPG speedrunning community from around the world gathering together in one place for a week-long charity marathon out to raise money for NAMI the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Last year they raised over $75,000 in the course of a week, and their goal this year is to get to the $100,000 mark! You can watch the entire marathon over at their twitch page here.

Every dollar donated during the marathon goes toward NAMI to help battle mental illness. There are millions of people around the world that struggle every day with a mental illness, and by banding together, we can we help out those in need. If RPGs have taught us anything is that by coming together we can overcome any obstacle. We can make a difference, and if you would like to donate, you can do so by following this link here to NAMI's official website. If you can't donate, that's ok even by watching the stream and bringing attention to this cause you can help out in your own way.

There are some pretty awesome games being run this week including a Secret of Mana three man CO-OP run, a level 1 proud mode run of Kingdom Hearts 1.5 HD ReMIX, and even an Earthbound relay race. I know I am excited for quite a few of them. You can check out the full line-up here. Also, every dollar that is donated can be put toward some incentives for the runners such as naming characters in some of the games, going for special endings, and picking certain classes. There is even a prize pool where you can win some cool RPG swag.

If you are excited to watch some of your favorite RPGs, want to help out a good cause, or both then stop on by the RPG Limit Break twitch stream this week and watch some amazing RPGs being speedrun. RPG Limit Break's Patrick, who goes by the handle "cleartonic" in the RPG speed running community, has this to share with everyone for this year's marathon, "RPG Limit Break is incredibly excited to work with NAMI again and help raise money for mental illness awareness and assistance. We've got an amazing schedule, a great community, and we can't wait to showcase them during the upcoming event!"

We are excited too, and we hope everyone else is as well. We know you can shatter your goal and help out those in need!

If you would like to learn more about RPG Limit Break or NAMI, please follow the links below for more information.




