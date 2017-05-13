|
Daedalic's The Long Journey Home Gets May Release DateThe far reaches of space make for long journeys, indeed. 05.13.17 - 7:45 PM
Daedalic Entertainment has announced that their space exploration-themed RPG The Long Journey Home
will be released on May 30th. The game will be available on PC via Steam for $39.99. As we covered in our preview
of the game from E3 2016, The Long Journey Home
tasks players with guiding four crew members across a procedural generated galaxy, finding resources to repair their ship with along the way so that they can make their way back to Earth.
