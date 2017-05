Daedalic's The Long Journey Home Gets May Release Date

The far reaches of space make for long journeys, indeed.

05.13.17 - 7:45 PM

Daedalic Entertainment has announced that their space exploration-themed RPGwill be released on May 30th. The game will be available on PC via Steam for $39.99. As we covered in our preview of the game from E3 2016,tasks players with guiding four crew members across a procedural generated galaxy, finding resources to repair their ship with along the way so that they can make their way back to Earth.

