Daedalic's The Long Journey Home Gets May Release Date
The far reaches of space make for long journeys, indeed.
05.13.17 - 7:45 PM

Daedalic Entertainment has announced that their space exploration-themed RPG The Long Journey Home will be released on May 30th. The game will be available on PC via Steam for $39.99. As we covered in our preview of the game from E3 2016, The Long Journey Home tasks players with guiding four crew members across a procedural generated galaxy, finding resources to repair their ship with along the way so that they can make their way back to Earth.

the long journey home daedalic

