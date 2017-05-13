The Caligula Effect Now Available in Europe

And what a bizarre road it took getting there.

05.13.17 - 7:47 PM

Atlus'is now available for digital download on the PlayStation Vita in Europe. The game had a bit of a rough time getting there: following an announcement of another delay, the game suddenly appeared on the European PlayStation Store, only to be removed and officially released on schedule the next day. Whatever the case may be, players around the world can now explore the world of Mobius and fight to escape its confines. Check out the launch trailer below and stay tuned to RPGFan for our review of the game.