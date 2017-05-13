Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia DLC Detailed

What's in your 45 dollar ticket?

05.13.17 - 7:49 PM

Nintendo has announced revealed more details on the upcomingdownloadable content. There will be five DLC packs rolling out starting May 19th, adding new characters, dungeons and story content. All of the DLC can be purchased in a season passing for $44.99, a $7 dollar savings from buying every pack individually.

The first set of DLC is Fledgling Warriors, due out on May 19th. This pack is ideal for beginning players and will contain three pieces of content, a new dungeon, The Astral Temple, and two new maps. It will cost $7.99.

Next week on May 25th will release two new DLC packs, Undaunted Heroes and Lost Altars. Undaunted Heroes is aimed at more experience players looking for a challenge. It will contain two new maps and a dungeon, The Inner Sanctum. Lost Altars will contain several new dungeons that will grant the player power to upgrade to exclusive character classes not found in the main game. Undaunted Heroes will cost $9.99, while Lost Altars will cost $14.99.

The DLC schedule will continue into the summer months with the release of Rise of the Deliverance on June 1st. This prologue will delve into the mysterious history of Valentia with new story content, extra maps and support conversations between protagonists. that flesh out the main game's story. Deliverance will also have you control a character that was not playable in the main game. This pack will cost $12.99.

Closing out the release schedule will be a yet to be titled DLC pack that will cost $5.99. The release date for this content is yet to be revealed.

For an overview of all the story content, check out the trailer below.

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia is out now in Japan for the Nintendo 3DS. It will be released in North America and Europe on May 19th.





