The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd Review

3rd time's the charm?

05.14.17 - 2:10 PM

I never thought I'd see the day, but the entirety of Nihon Falcom's wonderfultrilogy is available in English. The fine folks at XSEED managed to put a lid on this series after many years of blood, sweat and tears, and we couldn't be more excited.

Who better to step up to review Trails in the Sky the 3rd than Derek Heemsbergen, our resident expert in all things Falcom? Check out his review below to see if this grand finale was worth the wait.



