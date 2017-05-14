RPGFan
Robert Fenner
The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd Review
3rd time's the charm?
05.14.17 - 2:10 PM

I never thought I'd see the day, but the entirety of Nihon Falcom's wonderful Trails in the Sky trilogy is available in English. The fine folks at XSEED managed to put a lid on this series after many years of blood, sweat and tears, and we couldn't be more excited.

Who better to step up to review Trails in the Sky the 3rd than Derek Heemsbergen, our resident expert in all things Falcom? Check out his review below to see if this grand finale was worth the wait.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Watch RPG Limit Break 2017
Sunday, May 14 • All day long!

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Taking a break between games
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Trails in the Sky the 3rd Review
The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd
Review
 Retro Encounter 82
Retro Encounter 82
Podcast
 Random Encounter 127
Random Encounter 127
Podcast
 Persona 5 Review
Persona 5
Review
 Undertale Piano Collections Review
Undertale Piano Collections
Review
 Retro Encounter Final Thoughts
Retro Encounter Final Thoughts
Feature