RPGFan
Chris Gebauer
Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology Gets a 'Granorg" Intro Trailer
Time to meet the people from the Kingdom of Granorg.
05.14.17 - 5:29 PM

Atlus has revealed the third character trailer for it's upcoming remaster/remake Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology. After meeting members of the cast from Alistel and Historia, the newest cast trailer introduces gamers to the characters from the Kingdom of Granorg, spotlighting the countries Queen Protea, the Princess Eruca, and a couple of the Queen's advisors, Selvan and Dias.

See the cast from Granorg below:

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology is an upcoming 3DS port of 2010's Radiant Historia on DS. The port features a new sub-plot called the Sub-History involving a new party member, and will release in Japan on June 29th.

If you've missed either of the previous character trailers, they are included below for your viewing pleasure!

Alistel Trailer

Historia/Sub-History Trailer




Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Watch RPG Limit Break 2017
Sunday, May 14 • All day long!

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Taking a break between games
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Trails in the Sky the 3rd Review
The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd
Review
 Retro Encounter 82
Retro Encounter 82
Podcast
 Random Encounter 127
Random Encounter 127
Podcast
 Persona 5 Review
Persona 5
Review
 Undertale Piano Collections Review
Undertale Piano Collections
Review
 Retro Encounter Final Thoughts
Retro Encounter Final Thoughts
Feature