Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology Gets a 'Granorg" Intro Trailer

Time to meet the people from the Kingdom of Granorg.

05.14.17 - 5:29 PM

Atlus has revealed the third character trailer for it's upcoming remaster/remake. After meeting members of the cast from Alistel and Historia, the newest cast trailer introduces gamers to the characters from the Kingdom of Granorg, spotlighting the countries Queen Protea, the Princess Eruca, and a couple of the Queen's advisors, Selvan and Dias.

See the cast from Granorg below:

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology is an upcoming 3DS port of 2010's Radiant Historia on DS. The port features a new sub-plot called the Sub-History involving a new party member, and will release in Japan on June 29th.

If you've missed either of the previous character trailers, they are included below for your viewing pleasure!

Alistel Trailer



Historia/Sub-History Trailer

