RPGFan
Chris Gebauer
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim May Be Seen at E3: 2017
Is the Vanillaware game vaporware....to be determined.
05.15.17 - 9:15 AM

Back in September of 2015 at the SCEJA Press Conference, developer Vanillaware, known for their stunning hand drawn 2D games like Odin Sphere and Dragon's Crown, announced that their next title would be 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. Instead of the fantasy setting of their previous games, 13 Sentinels would be a Sci-fi mecha game again published by Atlus, and there was much rejoicing amongst fans. You can check out the announcement trailer from the event below.

Almost nothing has been heard of 13 Sentinels since then, until some cyber sleuths discovered the following tidbit from E3 Exhibitor page: "Atlus U.S.A., Inc. is known for high-quality, deeply immersive, uniquely Japanese and indie video game experiences....Don’t miss our booth featuring highly anticipated titles from Atlus and Sega, including Yakuza 6, Yakuza Kiwami, Sonic Forces, Sonic Mania, and 13 Sentinels."

Since the internet discovered this detail, 13 Sentinels has since been removed from Atlus/Sega E3 Exhibitor page, so I suppose only time will tell whether we will see anything of Vanillaware's mecha game. Thankfully E3 is right around the corner, so the wait hopefully won't be long.



