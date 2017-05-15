Nioh 'Dragon of the North' DLC Gameplay Trailer

05.15.17 - 9:16 AM

A day ahead of the release of's 'Dragon of the North' DLC on May 2nd, Koei Tecmo released a one-minute trailer showing off the new content coming to the game.

'Dragon of the North' sees our protagonist William journey to the region of Oshu, a highly populated area teeming with new Yokai and ruled by the "one-eyed dragon" Masamune Date. The expansion of course includes a ton of new content, including a new weapon in the form of the Japanese Odachi sword, as well as new magic, armor, ninja skills, and more.

Developed by Team Ninja, Nioh is currently available on PlayStation 4.




